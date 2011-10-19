Lead investigator testifies in Bowman re-trial

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The man who led the initial investigation into the 1967 death of Eileen Adams took the stand Wednesday in the re-trial of Robert Bowman. Bowman is accused of killing Adams and dumping her body in a Whiteford Township Field.

Peter Navarre was a detective with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department when the body was found, and took charge of the original investigation.

Navarre recounted the interviews he conducted with Bowman in 1981 after Bowman's ex-wife came forward and indicated him in the murder.

