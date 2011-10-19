Army and Career Center encourage students in their studies

The Army is teaming up with Whitmer High School's Career Technology Center to get students interested in engineering and bio-science, two career fields that are expected to grow in the struggling economy.

Jerry Easter and Cheyanne Wilson were two of the Whitmer students who participated in the Army exercises to test their physical abilities.

Easter said that even though it took a lot of teamwork he had fun; however, she said does not see a career in the Army in his future.

Wilson on the other hand says she is considering going into the military. This would be a family affair because Wilson says her brother is already serving in the military.

Debbie Heban, Whitmer Career Technology Director, says students need to be educated and understand the importance of technology and how the Army utilizes this technology and has a lot to offer students.

While the Army wasn't signing people up, it was looking to raise awareness about what is has to offer students.

