Tressel begins new job with Colts this week

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel is ready to make his NFL debut Sunday at New Orleans.

Tressel, who resigned in May following an NCAA scandal, was hired by Colts coach Jim Caldwell in September to be a game-day consultant. Tressel is expected to work from Indy's coaches' booth and will advise Caldwell about replay reviews.

Three days after announcing their hire, the Colts said the disgraced coach would not begin his duties until the seventh game of the season. The Colts have not made Tressel available for interviews.

Caldwell says Tressel will be in town this week to get a sense of how the Colts practice, but he doesn't expect Tressel to spend much time at the team facility the rest of the season.

