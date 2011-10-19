Suspect arrested in Monroe Co. home invasion

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, MICH. (WTOL) – Police arrested a man Thursday they say broke into a home in Berlin Township Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators believe 32 year-old Michael Kelly Sutherland of Wayne County Michigan broke into a home near the intersection of Labo Road and U.S. Turnpike Road in Berlin Township. While Sutherland was still inside the home, police say a family member came home and confronted the burglar. Police say Sutherland then fled in a vehicle, but the family member pulled a gun and shot one of the vehicle's tires. Police say Sutherland attempted to run the man over before abandoning the vehicle and escaping on foot. Sutherland is charged with home invasion and attempted murder.

Two area schools were put on lock down Wednesday afternoon during the incident. "I'm very satisfied that they did that and let all the parents know what was going on," said parent Alexandra Dennis.