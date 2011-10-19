Travelers required to book hotels blindly with Priceline

Priceline is known for allowing travelers to book hotel rooms at huge discounts, the catch is travelers cannot find out the name or location of the hotel until after paying for the room.

Travelers with an Iphone or Ipad will be able to see the name of the hotel and its location, with a new section on Priceline's hotel navigator app called "Tonight Only Deals". This new feature is not yet available for Android phones or basic computers.

Priceline's main website however will continue to keep the hotels anonymous so they can offer the rooms at such low rates. If travelers could book the rates directly through the hotel they could find the discount rooms on their own.