Bye week a welcome respite for Buckeyes

By RUSTY MILLER - AP Sports Writer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Things are quiet around Ohio State these days. That is a good thing.
For a change, the Buckeyes have had only light practices in their bye week. And there were no uncomfortable NCAA questions, no talk about suspensions, no reminders of their three painful losses.
Instead, the Buckeyes took time to heal their many bumps and bruises - the physical ones accumulated through seven games, and the emotional ones from a year of turmoil and change.
They intend to take some time to gauge where they are, what they need to do next and get rested for a mammoth showdown with No. 4 Wisconsin on Oct. 29 that can make or break their season.
