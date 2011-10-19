WTOL Editorial: StormTrack 11 team certified as most accurate in Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - When it comes to weather forecasting, accuracy is what really matters. In this fast-paced world a forecast can help determine if planes should fly, if construction schedules should change, and most importantly, if plans should be made to protect your family. In fact, city crews are often staffed based on weather forecasts.

Recently, the weather team of WTOL 11 was certified most accurate by the nation's only independent forecast research firm, WeatheRate.

WeatheRate analyzes a wide range of data, every day for a year, and only one station in each of the top 80 markets in the country is certified most accurate. Again this year, that station is WTOL 11.

Our meteorology team is working hard to remain most accurate in the future. It's our commitment to you, every forecast, every day.

