Humane Society head calls for state-wide ban on exotic animals

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - After more than 50 exotic animals, including lions, tigers and bears, escaped from a private Zanesville, Ohio animal farm, the head of the Toledo Area Humane Society is calling for new legislation.

There is currently no ban on private ownership of exotic animals in Ohio. Some municipalities, including Toledo, have banned the practice, but Humane Society Director John Dinon says Ohio needs a statewide ban because other states have banned exotic animal ownership, which is causing Ohio to become a center for the trade. Ohio is already home to one of the largest wild animal auctions in the country.

Dinon says Ohio residents would be surprised how many people own exotic animals. "You would be shocked at how many lions, tigers and bears there are in people's backyards," said Dinon. "There are way more tigers living in people's backyards in the United States than there are in the wild in Asia, for instance. So it's very, very common."

One of those exotic animal owners is Kenny Hetrick. He has been taking care of lions, tigers and bears in his backyard at Tiger Ridge Exotics since his twenties.

"It's my whole life," Hetrick said. "I've been doing this for 38 years. My whole life has been spent doing this."

Hetrick said when he heard about the escaped animals in Zanesville, he stopped in his tracks. He said he even knew the owner.

"I've talked to this guy before. I've met him at exotic animal auctions a couple of years ago," Hetrick said. "He seemed like a good guy to me."

There is currently no official count of the number of exotic animals in Ohio.

"It's not regulated," Dinon said. "There's no records. I would estimate there are probably thousands of lions, tigers and bears in Ohio that people just don't know about."

Dinon said there are no screenings for qualifications or proper facilities before someone buys an animal. He said lawmakers need to act now.

"We're going to continue to be a state where this is an ongoing problem," he said. "This is an animal welfare issue. This is a public safety issue."

Even though Hetrick is federally licensed, he said he is worried about what new laws will mean for him.

"Don't throw a blanket over everyone just because of what this one guy did. This ain't about safety of the animal or nothing. It's about what this one guy did," he said.

Former Governor Ted Strickland issued an executive order banning private ownership of exotic animals. The order expired under the John Kasich administration.

However, there is a task force addressing the issue. Representatives for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the task force expects to have the framework for legislation done within thirty days. The task force has already held four meetings.

Once the framework is complete, the task force will get feedback before presenting it to legislators.

