Point Place to hold candidate & issue forum Wed. night

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Point Place Business Association is hosting a "Meet the Candidates" forum Wednesday night.

It takes place Oct. 19 from 7:15 to 9 p.m. at Friendship Park Community Center located at 2930 131st St. in Point Place.

Candidates



The following candidates have confirmed attendance:



Toledo City Council District 6: Lindsay Webb

Toledo Municipal Court Judge: C. Allen McConnell, Timothy C. Kuhlman, John Coble, Mark Davis, David Toska, Robert Christiansen

Toledo City School District Board of Education: Cecelia Adams, Lisa Sobecki

Washington Township Trustee: John C. Henry, Karen Marchant

Issues



Representatives on the following issues have confirmed attendance:



State Issue 2 on government employment contracts - President of AFSCME Local Union Alan C. Cox will speak.



Lucas County Tax Levy 15 - A renewal levy for 911 operations and capital improvements. Dennis Cole with Lucas County Emergency Services and Mike Koontz with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office will speak.



Lucas County Tax Levy 16 - A renewal levy for children services and care placement of children. Julie Malkin, the public information officer Lucas County Children Services, will speak.

Lucas County Tax Levy 17 - A renewal levy for the Toledo Zoological park to be used for maintenance and operations. Ann Baker with the The Toledo Zoo will speak.