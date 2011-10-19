Sylvania Skate Park opens Wednesday

SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) - The Sylvania Skate Plaza opens Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Pacesetter Park.



The 10,000 square foot concrete plaza was designed with input from local skateboarders and paid for with a voter approved levy.

An official grand opening ceremony that was scheduled has been postponed because of heavy rain that is forecast. Pacesetter Park officials say they will hold another grand opening within a week. The date and time will be announced in the next couple of days.



