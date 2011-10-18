Oregon residents want $43,000 worth of raises to go back

OREGON, OH (WTOL) - Parents in the Oregon School District are not happy with recent budget cuts over the past few months including dropping bus service.

They are also unhappy that with these cuts, certain board members and employees of the school system are receiving pay raises totaling $43,000.

Tuesday night, they asked the board members to give the money back.

But the board president says it's not that simple.

"Giving those administrative raises back is not going to give us enough money to get high school bussing," Eric Heintschel, Oregon School Board President, said. "Understand it would be a start, we also don't want to lose good administrators, so we had to weigh our options in regards to losing good people and looking at our programs and at this point we have chosen the administrative salaries."

Administrators say they will continue to look at ways to bring back high school bussing.

