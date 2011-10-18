Zanesville Mayor: Owner of exotic animals set them loose

One of the bears at the scene

ZANESVILLE, OH (AP) - Police say the owner of an Ohio exotic-animal farm where dozens of animals escaped has been found dead.

According to the CNN website, Zanesville Mayor Howard Zwelling said the information he received is that the owner, Terry Thompson, set the animals loose and then shot himself.



WBNS-TV in Columbus reports the body of Thompson was found Tuesday outside his home on the farm property. Police say the fences had been left unsecured at the Muskingum County Animal Farm in Zanesville.

More than 30 animals have been found and shot. As of 10 a.m., they are still looking for tigers and wolves.



Staffers from the Columbus Zoo are on the scene hoping to tranquilize and capture the animals. Wildlife expert Jack Hanna is also on site. he works for the Columbus Zoo.



Sheriff Matt Lutz says people should stay indoors and he might ask for local schools to close Wednesday.

