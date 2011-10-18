Lucas County agrees to new contract with some workers

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Union and government leaders say the latest Lucas County worker contract agreement is proof collective bargaining works.

Lucas County Commissioners reached a deal with AFSCME Council 8 Tuesday. The union represents 120 workers across several county departments, including sanitary workers as well as employees in building regulations, purchasing and facilities. Employees in the dog warden's office are also in the union.

Under the new deal, workers will not receive a wage increase for 2012, the fourth year without an increase.

The new agreement reduces the amount of sick time retirees can cash out to 25 percent and reduces the maximum number of hours they can receive payment for.

It also reduces the amount of unused vacation workers can carry over to one year and limits the amount of call-out overtime pay workers can receive when called in to work.

"This is how negotiations are supposed to be done. The atmosphere was cooperative, it was productive," said Commissioner Carol Contrada.

The commissioners and union representatives said the negotiation is an example of how the current collective bargaining process works for both government and workers.

"Both the unions and the management can and will work together," said Commissioner Pete Gerken. "We didn't need fact finding, we didn't need an arbitrator, we didn't need a Senate bill. We needed none of that."

All three commissioners are Democrats who oppose Ohio Issue 2, the ballot issue to repeal Senate Bill 5, which limits collective bargaining for public workers.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.