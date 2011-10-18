National Drug Take Back Day offers safe drug disposal, prevents addiction

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - It is a deadly addiction, killing more Ohioans each day than traffic crashes. Drug overdoses kill four Ohioans every day, and many of those are prescription drugs.

According to Ohio Attorney General Mark DeWine, two-thirds of the drugs were not even prescribed to the user.

"We've had an 11-year-old involved in this all the way up to the 70s. So anyone can become addicted," DeWine said.

In addition, 2500 young people abuse medication every day.

"This has become an epidemic. Not just within our local community, but within our entire nation," said Deb Chany, executive director of the Sylvania Community Action Team.

Pain medication is the most abused prescription drug, but anti-depressants and ADD medication also make the list.

"They look at it as being safer than taking illegal drugs or street drugs because it is prescribed so it must be okay," Chany said.

However, Chany said the reality is that they are not safer than street drugs.

DeWine said one of the reasons prescription drug abuse is such a problem is that it is easily accessible.

"Just about everybody has old prescription drugs. They're up in our medicine cabinet. We're not using them. They're expired," DeWine said. "It's time to get rid of them."

Yet that does not mean to dump them down the toilet or sink. That can cause harm to the environment.

On National Drug Take Back Day, there will be several drop-off points around northwest Ohio available to get rid of any unused pills.

The Sylvania community first got involved two years ago.

"We got a total of 156 pounds that were brought in," Chany said. "There was over a thousand different kinds of medications."

Anyone can drop off unused medications for free with no questions asked.

National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29. Drop off locations will be open from 10 a.m. to two p.m.

There are more than 200 drop off locations across the state, and many are in northwest Ohio. Click here to find your closest drop off location.