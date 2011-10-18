Ex-wife, Florida cop testify in day two of Bowman re-trial

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Robert Bowman's ex-wife, a crime scene investigator, and two police officers took the stand Tuesday in Bowman's second trial for the 1967 murder of Eileen Adams. A mistrial was declared in the first case after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Police say Bowman killed Adams in his basement in 1967, then dumped her body in a Bedford Township field.

In the first trial, Bowman's ex-wife Margaret testified she saw Adams tied up in the basement of the couple's home, and that she went with Robert Bowman to dispose of Eileen's body.

Retired North Miami Police Detective Robert Lynch also testified Tuesday. Lynch said he questioned Bowman in Florida where Bowman was living in 1981. Lynch reported finding a Spiderman doll hog tied with a nail through its head, similar to the condition Adams' body was found in, inside the abandon restaurant where Bowman was living. Lynch also testified he asked Bowman if he had killed Adams, to which Bowman responded "Maybe I did, maybe I didn't. You're the detective, you figure it out."

