Students learn about savings, budgeting at ‘Life Lessons 101’ event

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - Area high school students got a lesson in financial planning Tuesday as part of the Ohio Credit Union League's "Life Lessons 101" event.

Students were assigned a fictional career and income, then faced with the task of creating a budget based on the number of children they were assigned, what house they wished to buy and other expenses.

"I think it gives the students an opportunity just to kind of step back and say wow, what's going to happen after high school and how do I plan on taking care of these things?," said Beth Carpenter of the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the Ohio Credit Union League.

