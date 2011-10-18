Railroad crossing improvements mean less vehicle damage for drivers

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Many area railroad crossings have been closed for repairs recently, and officials say although the closures can cause delays drivers should look forward to smoother crossings, and less damage to vehicles.

Norfolk Southern has been rebuilding several crossings in the Toledo area. The new, smoother crossing should result in less damage to cars which do not slow down enough for the crossings. Officials say better crossings can also prevent rear-end collision accidents caused by drivers slowing down at crossings.

