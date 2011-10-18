Two people dead after crash in Defiance County

DEFIANCE CO., OH (WTOL) - Two people are dead after an accident on U.S. 24 at Jewel Road in Defiance County.

Police say 67 year-old Judith Wertz of Defiance was driving westbound on U.S. 24 east of Jewel Road just after 1 p.m. Tuesday when she drove off the right side of the road. The vehicle then struck a ditch, rolled offer, crossed Jewel Road and came to a stop in a field along the road. Both Judith Wertz and her passenger, 42 year-old Kerri Wertz, also of Defiance, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to reconstruct the accident in an effort to understand exactly what went wrong and say the accident is still under investigation.

