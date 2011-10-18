Hearing postponed for father of 9-year-old driver

By ED WHITE - Associated Press

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (AP) - A judge has agreed to postpone until next month a key court hearing for a Detroit-area man accused of having his 9-year-old daughter drive him to a convenience store in the middle of the night.

Shawn Weimer is charged with child abuse and being a habitual offender. A judge in Woodhaven district court on Tuesday ordered the 39-year-old defendant not to have contact with his daughter or anyone under age 18.

Police in Brownstown Township say Weimer had been drinking when he had his daughter get behind the wheel of a red van he uses for work. Surveillance video shows Weimer bragging to a clerk about his daughter's driving ability on Oct. 8.

Weimer's lawyer, Michelle Aaron, says she's "going to make sure" her client's rights are protected.

