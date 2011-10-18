Michigan Democrats oppose auto insurance changes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Democrats who are outnumbered in the state House are opposed to proposed changes to Michigan's auto insurance law.

The Republican-led House could vote on the legislation soon.

Michigan now is the only state that mandates uncapped medical benefit coverage for people seriously injured in auto accidents. The new proposals instead would offer motorists less expensive insurance in exchange for limited personal injury protection coverage. Motorists could choose between $500,000, $1 million or $5 million in coverage.

Democrats said Tuesday that motorists opting for less coverage could wind up underinsured and in financial trouble if they're seriously injured.

Many Republicans support the proposed changes, saying it would offer motorists choices. They say the current law has driven up costs and may contribute to the number of people driving without insurance.

