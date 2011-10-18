Susan Sarandon facing criticism after calling Pope Benedict a ‘Nazi’

NEW YOKR, NY (AP) - Susan Sarandon is facing criticism for calling Pope Benedict the 16th a "Nazi."

The New York newspaper Newsday says the actress said that during an interview over the weekend.

Sarandon was talking to a Newsday reporter about the anti-death penalty movie "Dead Man Walking," which she won a best actress Oscar for.

She said she sent a copy of the book the film was based on to the pope.

Then she clarified that she meant the last pope, John Paul the second, not the, quote, "Nazi one we have now."

The Anti-Defamation League is calling on Sarandon to apologize for what she said.

In a statement, the A-D-L called the remark "deeply offensive and completely uncalled for."

