Bengals talk to Raiders about Palmer

By JOE KAY - AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Bengals have reversed course and are talking to the Oakland Raiders about a trade for quarterback Carson Palmer, a source familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press.

The Bengals had been adamant that they wouldn't trade Palmer, who hasn't played since the end of last season. The franchise quarterback decided he wouldn't play another season with Cincinnati, even though his contract runs through the 2014 season.

The Raiders need a quarterback after Jason Campbell broke his collarbone, leaving Kyle Boller as the starter. The Bengals changed their minds after the Raiders offered a first-round draft pick as part of a deal, according to a source speaking on condition of anonymity because no deal was done.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.