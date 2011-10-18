Toledo-area man on 'Ultimate Fighter' in town for viewing party

PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) - Woodville, OH native Johnny Bedford will be in Perrysburg for a viewing party of the TV show on which he's a contestant.

As a mixed martial arts fighter, he's known as Brutal Johnny Bedford and is competing on Season 14 of "The Ultimate Fighter" TV show.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Bedford will be at the Perrysburg Buffalo Wild Wings from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. to watch "The Ultimate Fighter." Friends and fans are invited to attend the viewing party. The restaurant is located at 26567 North Dixie Highway.

