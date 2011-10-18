Red Ford Explorer tied to 2 north Toledo shootings

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Two men are recovering after being shot in north Toledo. Police are searching for a red Ford Explorer that may be tied to the crime.

Investigators say 19-year-old Alejandro Reyna and an unidentified 25 year old were both shot around 10 p.m. Monday in the 800-block of Bush Street.

Reyna was shot in the neck and taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center for surgery. Officers say his injuries are serious, but they do expect him to survive.

The other victim was grazed in the side by a bullet and also taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

