Tiffin community giving back to K-9 cop with cancer

TIFFIN, OH (WTOL) – A seven year-old Dutch Shepherd named Tommy has served this community for more than four years but now needs your help to live out the rest of his life. He was recently diagnosed with stage four lymphoma.

Officer Jake DeMonte says Tommy has helped solve a number of felony cases and has even tracked down an attempted murder suspect.

"There have been a couple of situations where having him with me has prevented somebody from trying to attack me or another officer. And I can just picture what would happen without him," officer DeMonte says.

They found out last week they might lose him when Tommy was diagnosed and his cancer had spread to his bladder and spleen. He was immediately put into retirement, to fight it.

When Tommy goes for his chemotherapy treatments each Tuesday, it will be an all-day ordeal. They will have to drive him to the Oak Harbor vet hospital where he'll be on an IV drip for several hours.

The city of Tiffin provided $1,500 towards the cost but $5,000 more is needed to pay for Tommy's chemotherapy, an amount of money that officer DeMonte and his wife Erin are trying to raise.

Despite the stage four progression, vets say Tommy has a 93 percent chance of remission.

Erin DeMonte, officer DeMonte's wife, said, "He has given so much and we just, we want to be able to give him something in return. And he's just done wonders and we're hoping people can at least step up and say hey, we thank you."

Officer DeMonte said, "He deserves a chance to just relax and live out his days as a dog."

Making a Donation



There are three way to make a donation:



1. Go to Facebook.com/Save K-9 Tommy to find links to make a donation.

2. Tiffin area residents can drop off donations to PNC Bank.

3. Send checks to: "Save k-9 Tommy:"

P.O. Box 15.

Tiffin, Ohio 44883

