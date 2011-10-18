Courier: Findlay is growing -- and lawmakers want to add a ward

By JOY BROWN

STAFF WRITER

Findlay City Council will begin considering legislation that would add a seventh ward to the city because of a population increase recorded in the 2010 U.S. Census.

The plan also would redraw and rename many of the existing six wards.

An increase from 38,967 residents in 2000 to 41,202 residents a decade later was just enough to require a boost in council membership.

Council is expected to give the legislation the first of three required readings today.

The remapping plan would pit 6th Ward Councilman Bill Schedel against 3rd Ward Councilman K.C. Collette in the 2013 primary if both chose to run for re-election. Both live on South Main Street.

Other council members could continue to represent their wards, although most ward numbers would change.

The new ward map, created by Findlay and Hancock County Geographical Information Systems personnel, proposes an extra ward, long and slender, be wedged into the center of the city. It would include residents living on the east side of Main Street from East Trenton Avenue down to Sixth Street, with an easterly slice reaching south of Blanchard Avenue to Williams Road.

This new central ward, to be called Ward 4, would draw from current Wards 1, 4 and 6.

Most of those living in Ward 1 would continue to have the same ward number, as would most of those residing in Ward 2.

Other wards would change numbers.

The number of Ward 3 would change to 6; Ward 4 to 3; Ward 5 would become Ward 7; and the current Ward 6 would change to 5.

So, under current council representation, Ron Monday's ward would change from 4 to 3, Mike Slough's from 1 to 4, and Bob Nichols' from 5 to 7.

Only 2nd Ward Councilman Randy Van Dyne would retain his ward number.

All ward boundaries change somewhat in the proposed map, with some losing residents in particular neighborhoods and some gaining them.

Council is expected to give three separate readings to the redistricting legislation so members and the public have multiple chances to comment.

Law Director Dave Hackenberg said redistricting won't affect any race until the 2013 primary. Adding the seventh ward representative to City Council won't actually happen until 2014, he said.

The last time Findlay's population increased enough to add a ward was in 1961, according to Hancock County Board of Elections records.

Ward maps, including the proposal, the current map, and one that shows the ward configuration in the 1990s, can be viewed at the Engineering Department's third-floor office in the Findlay Municipal Building.