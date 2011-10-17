Judge: no pepper spray in Ohio youth lockups

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A federal judge has ordered Ohio to ensure pepper spray is not used to quell disturbances in state youth detention facilities.

The temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley will be in effect until he holds a hearing on the issue next month.

Lawyers for juvenile inmates allege that adult prison guards have entered Department of Youth facilities and used the spray even after Marbley warned against the practice.

The lawyers allege that in some cases pepper spray was used against both unruly and cooperative juvenile offenders.

Marbley's order issued last week also requires the state to film forceful restraints of juveniles and to provide immediate explanations when outside guards are called in.

