Delinquent Columbia Gas customers can pay one-time $175 fee to be reconnected

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Columbia Gas of Ohio says 5000 of their customers currently have their utilities shut off. With cold temperatures just beginning to set in, those customers are being urged to get there heat source reconnected.

Monday was the first day for reconnect orders.

Customers who's service is currently shut off can have it reconnected for the winter by paying a one-time fee of $175. Columbia Gas and the EOPA say all delinquent customers are eligible, regardless of the amount they owe.

After the fee is paid customers will be placed on an affordable payment plan. Customers are urged to act fast however as the amount of funding for the program is lower this year than in years past.

"We have limited funds that are coming as a trickle down from Congress. Their national allocation for the heat dollars- less in that budget, less in Ohio's budget, less in northwest Ohio's budget. So while there are funds available, there should be a sense of urgency with people," said Chris Kozak of Columbia Gas.

"There's still a nice percentage of people who are still off and do not have service, whether it is electric or gas. So we want and we are here to get that word out that you can get your services on," said Tomeka Rushing with EOPA.

On Thursday from noon until 4pm customers will have a chance to have their questions answered at the Erie Street Market information fair.

Customers can also visit any EOPA office.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.