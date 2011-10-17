Wauseon approves ban on texting while driving

WAUSEON, OH (WTOL) - Drivers in the City of Wauseon will soon have one less legal distraction. Wauseon City Council unanimously voted to approve a ban of text messaging while driving Monday.

The new law will go into effect 30 days from the vote, Wednesday November 16, 2011.

Although several bills have been introduced into the State Legislature, Ohio has no state-wide ban on text messaging while driving.

