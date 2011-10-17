Ohio health care amendment foes form coalition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Opponents of a proposed health care amendment are forming a political action committee to raise money for radio ads and other efforts to urge a no vote on the November ballot issue.

The proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution would prohibit any law from forcing Ohioans to participate in a health care system.

The liberal group ProgressOhio as well as many law professors, doctors and health advocates say the broad phrasing of the amendment will lead to lawsuits and could invalidate some existing state policies, such as those governing school immunizations.

Tea party groups and the state's Republican Party are backing the amendment. They hope to use the measure to legally challenge President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.

The proposal will appear as Issue 3 on Nov. 8 ballots.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.