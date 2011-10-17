Clyde police applaud new state-wide ban on synthetic drugs

CLYDE, OH (WTOL) - A new state law in Ohio goes into effect on Monday that bans the sale, use and possession of the synthetic drugs called bath salts and K2, or spice.

The drugs were commonly sold in convenience stores and could give users dangerous highs.

Several months ago, bath salts became a problem in Clyde, Ohio. The Clyde Police Department has responded to several individuals under the influence of bath salts.

"People think they have animals following them, government agents, visions, pink elephants, crocodiles, snakes, worms coming out of their bodies," said Det. Sgt. Mark Roach with Clyde PD.

Roach said the drug sounds non-threatening, but is extremely dangerous.

"It's more serious than heroine, crack, meth, the people on the it are so unpredictable."

Officers from the Clyde Police Department were out Monday morning, the day the law went into effect, to do compliance checks.

"It's a good tool to get off the current make formula, the bath salts, get it off the streets." said Roach.

The new law adds K2 and bath salts to the list of Schedule 1 controlled substances. If a person is found in violation of the law, he or she would face a felony charge, with penalties varying, depending on quantities.

Det. Roach said the new law is another weapon in the fight against the drug, but said Monday he has already been warned new, similar drugs are expected to hit the market within weeks.

"We've heard, been told, there's something new. I don't if it's going to be called bath salts. I don't know; we are waiting to see. But, there is something that is going to be coming to replace it."

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.