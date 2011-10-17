SeaGate Centre hosts job fair

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Dozens of employers and hundreds of job seekers came out for a job fair held at the SeaGate Convention Centre Monday.

Chrysler reps were there, looking to fill some salaries positions at Toledo North Assembly Plant, "There are financial jobs, there are supervisor jobs, engineer jobs," said Rhonda May, TNAP Human Resources. Chrysler is also accepting applications from those interested in hourly positions which would open up if the proposed expansion becomes a reality, "they would need to have a high school diploma or GED, also have manufacturing experience would be a plus," said May.

For those interested in a job on-campus, there are an estimated 200 job openings at Owens Community College. "Right now we have administrative assistant positions to upper management positions, anywhere from a high school degree to a masters degree, depending on the position," said Jan Northrup with Owens C.C. Human Resources.

If hitting the open road sounds good, obtaining a commercial driver's license could lead to a new career path. "We have more single moms right now driving than we ever anticipated," said Blackie Blackwell with Trainco Truck Driving School. He says many people are switching careers to become a professional truck driver, which does not require much prerequisites, "A valid driver's license, a willingness to work, pay attention and let us do what we excel at."

