Don't Waste Your Money: Waterline protection services

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Many people with older water and sewer lines on their property may be interested in purchasing a protection policy for them, similar to an insurance policy.

Experts warn these policies often have exceptions, and companies can be hard to get a hold of on the weekends. 

Buyers should be sure to check with the Better Business Bureau before buying a policy, and should read the policy to insure it does not include any loop-holes. 

