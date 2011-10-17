2 Ohio Dems debate collective bargaining law

By THOMAS J. SHEERAN - Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Two Democrats, a former congressman and a former Cincinnati city councilman, debated Ohio's overhaul of collective bargaining rights with one saying it scapegoats public employee unions and the other saying it evens the playing field with private sector workers.

Cincinnati great-grandmother Marlene Quinn made a cameo appearance at the City Club of Cleveland debate Monday afternoon. She appeared in a TV ad backing the law's repeal, then a group opposing repeal used her statements in an ad defending the law.

She nodded and applauded in agreement with former congressman Dennis Eckart's arguments against the law. Later she said she has voted for Jeff Berding, who resigned from the Cincinnati city council earlier this year. He supports the law.

Ohioans vote Nov. 8 on whether the law should be tossed out.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.