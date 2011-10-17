Police: Mich. man had daughter, 9, drive to store

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Police say a Detroit-area man had his 9-year-old daughter drive him to the store because he had apparently been drinking.

Brownstown Township Detective Lt. Robert Grant said Monday the girl was sitting behind the wheel in a child's booster seat before 3 a.m. on Oct. 8 when an officer opened the driver's side door of the full-sized panel van her father uses for work.

Grant tells the Detroit Free Press (http://bit.ly/rkkKKg ) the girl said to the officer: "What did you stop me for? I was driving good."

Someone called police after spotting the pair stopped at a gas station. The caller watched the girl get in the driver's seat and pull the vehicle onto the road.

The father was arrested. He told officers he was teaching his daughter to drive.

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com

