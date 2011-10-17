Report: Pilot in fatal Michigan crash struck pole

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) - A federal flight investigator has written in an accident report that a man killed in a crash at Tulip City Airport in Holland struck a light pole positioned before the runway starts.

Gerald Brinkerhuff died Oct. 6 as he practiced touch and go landings.

The Grand Rapids Press reports Monday Pamela Sullivan of the National Transportation Safety Board discovered that Brinkerhuff's Q-200 aircraft clipped the approach light pole as the 65-year-old Gobles man came in about 6:35 p.m.

The Holland Sentinel says the pole was 14 feet, 8 inches tall.

Gerald Brinkerhuff's plane went into the ground and suffered substantial damage.

In her preliminary report, Sullivan wrote that Brinkerhuff and his plane came to a rest 134 feet away from the runway. He was the experimental aircraft's sole occupant.

