Ohio Dems give GOP deadline to deal on new map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The chairman of Ohio's Democratic Party is calling on the state's ruling Republicans to compromise on a new congressional map while the one the GOP passed in September is in limbo during a repeal effort.

Chairman Chris Redfern tells reporters on Monday that he hopes to hear from Republican legislative leaders by the end of the week on whether they are willing to deal.

Ohio's Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the state's election chief must accept Democratic petitions to put a repeal measure on the 2012 ballot. Legislative Republicans had tacked an appropriation to county elections boards onto the bill, which was supposed to shield the measure from repeal.

GOP leaders did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.