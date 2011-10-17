List of local haunted houses and attractions

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - With Halloween just a little over a week away, we have compiled a list of haunted houses around the area.



●Ghostly Manor Thrill Center in Sandusky. This was selected as one of America's Best Haunts in 2011 and features two indoor haunted houses as well as a motion movie theater. The Ghostly Manor is open from 7 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and open from 7 to 10 p.m. on Sundays. It costs $11 for adults and $7 for children. For more information, check ghostlymanor.com.

● HalloWeekends at Cedar Point in Sandusky. Cedar Point offers four indoor haunted houses, six outdoor mazes, kid's areas, park rides, and more. It is open 8 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, and from noon to midnight on Saturdays, and 3 to 9 p.m. on Sundays. It costs $49.99 for all-day weekend passes. For more information, check halloweekends.com.

● Haunted Hydro Dark Attraction Park in Fremont. Haunted Hydro is two haunted houses and an outdoor maze. It is open from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and is open from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Sundays. The cost is $12 per haunted house, or $17 for a combo deal. For more information, check thehauntedhydro.com.

● The Haunting at Lenawee County Fairgrounds. The Haunting features two indoor haunted attractions. They are open from 7 p.m. to midnight on weekends. The cost is $10 to get in. For more information, please check myhaunting.com.

● Leaders Family Farms in Henry County. Leaders Family Farms features a haunted cornfield and PanDEMONium Project. It opens at dark and closes closes at 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 p.m. on Sundays. It cost $12 for the cornfield, or $16 for both the cornfield and the PanDEMONium Project. For more information, check leadersfarms.com.

● TerrorTown at the Lucas County Fairgrounds in Maumee. It has two haunted houses, the House of the Dead and Big Top Terror. Its hours are 8 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and 8 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays. It cost $20 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger. For more information, check terrortown.net.

● Train of Terror and Haunted Engine House in Findlay. It features a haunted house and a train ride. They both stay open from 8 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It costs $7 for both attractions. For more information, check nworrp.org.