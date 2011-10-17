Paw Paw River returned to more natural state

WATERVLIET, Mich. (AP) - Water is again flowing unimpeded in the span thought to be the Paw Paw River's original, natural channel.

It's thanks to the work of a contractor, who recently removed the second of a pair of crumbing concrete dams.

Bank restoration then began on both sides of the channel.

Dan Fette is the community development director for Berrien County. He tells The Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph (http://bit.ly/oXrOD6 ) the dam removal project is well ahead of schedule.

In the planning stage for a decade, the grant-funded project is designed to restore the river to a more natural state. Benefits are to include less erosion and better fish habitat.

1 of the now-removed dam structures was the only obstacle to spawning fish between Lake Michigan and the Maple Lake dam in Paw Paw.

Information from: The Herald-Palladium, http://www.heraldpalladium.com

