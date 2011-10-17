Lawyers want Occupy Cincinnati trials combined

CINCINNATI (AP) - An attorney for Occupy Cincinnati protesters facing trial over police citations says a delay will be requested so the cases can be combined.

Geoffrey Miller tells The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://bit.ly/rcY17R ) that a mass trial, drawing potentially hundreds of people to court, would have more punch. The newspaper reports the first trials are scheduled for Thursday.

For more than a week, police have been ticketing demonstrators who've refused to leave a downtown Cincinnati park at its nighttime closing. About 200 citations have been written, each carrying a $105 fine.

Organizers say they'll stay in Piatt (PY'-at) Park until there's fundamental change in the U.S.

The demonstration is part of the month-old Occupy Wall Street movement protesting corporate greed and excess.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

