Ohioans reminded about school bus safety

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials this week are reminding Ohio students and motorists to be alert around school buses.

As Ohio marks National School Bus Safety Week, the State Highway Patrol notes that children are at greatest risk when they're outside a bus. So, troopers say in a news release that students need to be cautious when they're crossing a street to get to their bus.

Ohio schools Superintendent Stan Heffner says parents need to reinforce that safety message.

The highway patrol says drivers must remember that they're required to stop at least 10 feet from any bus receiving or discharging students.

Last year, nearly 1,700 crashes on Ohio roads involved school buses. 1 of them was the first in 22 years to kill a child riding on a school bus.

