Testimony begins in Ohio retrial in 1967 killing

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Testimony begins in the retrial of a man accused of holding a 14-year-old schoolgirl captive for days in his basement before killing her in 1967.

Just over a month ago, a jury in Toledo couldn't come up with a verdict during the first trial of Robert Bowman, who's now 75.

The new jury is expected to hear opening statements and the first witnesses on Monday. The Blade newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/nJzRsR ) jurors were sworn in on Friday and then taken on a tour of key locations in the case, including the area in southern Michigan where the girl's body was found.

Authorities say new DNA evidence tied Bowman to the crime. He has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Jurors in the first trial failed to reach a unanimous verdict in August.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

