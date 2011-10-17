5 escape south Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Fire broke out at a home in the 500 block of South Avenue near Maumee Avenue Monday morning.

Five people lived in the home and all were able to escape. However, some of the family pets did not. The owner of the home said nine of his pets died including six cats and three dogs.

A friend who lived in the home said he was able to rescue two of his own dogs.

The cause of the fire is not known and remains under investigation, but one man who survived the fire says it made a bad financial situation even worse. "We've been going through a real hard time right now and the fire just topped it all off," said Roland Foor, who had moved into the home owned by his brother to save money.

The Red Cross is helping to make the situation more manageable for the family, providing money for a hotel, clothing and food until the family can get back on their feet. The Red Cross does not receive government money for such services, which is why Red Cross Disaster Volunteer Millie Rollins says donations are important. "There's always a need in any local community, not just for large disasters. There are local smaller events that are happening that need assistance as well," said Rollins.

