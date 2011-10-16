Ohio law: Girls seek protection from other girls

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) - A year-old Ohio law designed to protect girls from dating violence has instead seen more use as a means to stop bullying between girls.

The 2010 law allows people to seek protection orders against individuals younger than 18. It was named for Shynerra Grant, a 17-year-old Toledo girl who was shot to death by her ex-boyfriend in 2005. She had unsuccessfully attempted to obtain a stalking protection order.

The Mansfield News Journal reports (http://bit.ly/qkxvEH ) that more protection orders were granted to girls against other girls than boys in central Ohio.

Richland County Juvenile Court Judge Ron Spon says there is debate among judges as to how necessary the law is.

He says sometimes it's better to get parents involved in disputes between teens and mediate any problems.

Information from: News Journal, http://www.mansfieldnewsjournal.com

