Local representatives disagree over impact of Occupy movement

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Two local lawmakers are divided along party lines over the lasting impact of the 'Occupy Wall Street' movement.

Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur believes their corporate greed message will make a difference in America.

"I'm glad they've got the spotlight focused on Wall Street which is the problem. The way the banking system is structured and what they just did to the American people," said Kaptur.



But Republican Congressman Bob Latta says the protestors won't make a difference and need to take a close look at what they're doing.

"And my opinion right now is they're going around the country protesting what? The number one thing we need to do now is create jobs and we're not doing that in America," Latta said.



Mr. Latta says the problem in America is not Wall Street but in Washington.

He thinks protestors need to listen to the same people he's been talking to.

"I go into the factories and businesses every day. I hear the same thing. It's regulations from Washington, taxes, Obamacare and energy cost. Washington has frozen business right now," Latta said.



Ms. Kaptur counters by saying the protestors representing the middle class working people of this country have got it right and Wall Street is wrong.

"And that they have political power. They can move agenda. They can move ideas into the political realm. I think it's healthy," Kaptur said.



It's no surprise the two disagree but do agree on one thing: The right of Americans to take to the streets and express their opinions.

