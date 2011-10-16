Law banning K2 and bath salts drugs to begin

By LISA CORNWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - A new state law going into effect Monday will ban the sale, use and possession of synthetic recreational drugs marketed as bath salts and K2 or spice in Ohio.

The legislation adds synthetic marijuana known as K2 or spice and six synthetic derivatives of cathinone that have been found in bath salts drugs to the list of Schedule 1 controlled substances. The designer drugs have been sold legally in convenience stores, tobacco shops and other businesses.

The fake marijuana products known as K2 or spice contain organic leaves coated with chemicals and are smoked. The bath salts drugs are crystalized chemicals typically snorted or injected.

Authorities say the products have been known to cause reactions such as hallucinations, paranoia, seizures and severe agitation.

