1 dead, 5 injured after wrong-way crash on I-75

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - One person is dead and five are in the hospital after a head-on collision on Interstate 75 near the Phillips exit. It happened Saturday night just before 11 p.m.

According to police, Christopher Jones, 35, of Perrysburg, was driving the wrong way on I-75. Jones was driving south in the north bound lanes. He crashed head-on into another vehicle. That car was driven by Dawn Lerma, 40, of Toledo. Matthew Davis, 37, a passenger in Lerma's car died in the crash.

Lerma, along with her other passengers, two teens and a child, were all taken to the hospital. Lerma and her passengers are all listed in serious condition at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital. Jones is listed in critical condition this morning.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.