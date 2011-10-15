148th Infantry headed to war-zone

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - More Northwest Ohio soldiers are headed to Afghanistan to take part in 'Operation Enduring Freedom'.

Saturday, there was a send-off ceremony at Savage Arena for the Ohio Army National Guard's 148th Infantry Regiment out of Walbridge.

The 320 members are headed to Afghanistan for a one year deployment.

Spec. Aaron Carmine said he'll miss his family.

"I guess just the normal family life, being back home, miss school. Going to Ohio State. So it's something I'd really like to do," said Spec. Carmine.

Aaron's dad Bob is proud of his son.

"He's putting his own life on the line to protect his country. A lot of people won't do that."

The Regiment will provide security to Afghanistan outposts.

This isn't the first time they've entered a battle zone.

Members spent part of 2008 in Iraq.

"We're excited for the opportunity. Looking forward to the mission. Putting all our training to use," said Capt. Jonathan King.

Members of the Regiment have no doubt the United States should remain in Afghanistan to fight the continuing war on terror.

"Obviously after 9/11, I think the problem needs to be taken care of," said Spec. Matt Hiltar.

Family members are nervous but agree the mission is best for the country.

"I'm proud of my son and I know he's doing the right thing to protect our country," said Aaron's mom Theresa.

And also be part in writing another chapter in our country's history.

