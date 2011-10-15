2 vehicles involved in downtown Toledo rollover accident, 5 people rushed to hospital

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - At least 5 people were rushed to the hospital after an accident in downtown Toledo.



The accident happened around 9pm Saturday night on the corner of Cherry and Summit across from WTOL's studios.

Witnesses say a woman and child were thrown from the van after it rolled. One other car was involved.

There is no word on the victims' conditions and police are continuing the investigation.



Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.