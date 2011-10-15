50,000 lose power as high winds whip across state

DETROIT (AP) - Nearly 50,000 homes and businesses across parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula have lost electricity after gusting winds knocked tree limbs onto power lines.

DTE Energy Co. says 38,000 customers in southeast Michigan were without power Saturday afternoon.

About 11,000 Consumers Energy customers also lost electricity.

Consumers Energy spokesman Timothy Pietryga (PUH-tree-GUH) says most of the outages were in Calhoun and Genesee counties.

Pietryga says the utility has "been mobilizing crews most of the day."

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory Saturday for much of the Lower Peninsula. Gusts were expected to reach 50 mph.

High winds were believed to have caused a small boat to capsize near the shoreline on Saginaw Bay in Michigan's thumb area. Three children and two adults were pulled safely from the water.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.